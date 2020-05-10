305 Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan return via Torkham border

PESHAWAR: Around 305 Pakistanis, who were stranded in Afghanistan, have returned to the country via the Torkham border.

They were received by Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Islam and security officials at the border. The returned passengers were shifted to a quarantine centre in Landi Kotal where their coronavirus tests will be conducted.

Meanwhile, coronavirus continued to surge on Sunday and crossed the 30,000 mark.

With 30,334 infections in total, Punjab and Sindh have the highest number of infections, reporting 11,093 and 11,480 cases, respectively. Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have reported 1,935 and 4,669 cases each. In Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), the cases swelled to 641 and 430, respectively. However, Azad Kashmir has the lowest number of cases, with 86 infections so far.

With 8,023 recoveries, at least 659 people have succumbed to the infectious disease in the country to date.