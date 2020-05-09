Suspected RAW agent arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested a suspected RAW agent in Karachi.

The suspect, identified as Asif Siddique, was working as a Grade 17 government employee at an office in SITE, the FIA said. The agency has claimed that he used to get information about security agencies and sent it to India via emails.

He is also said to be associated with MQM-London.

The suspect is said to have been working with RAW agents who were arrested recently.