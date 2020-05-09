Start taking this seriously

The immense outbreak of COVID-19 a great trouble for the world has been increased . In Pakistan the pandemic is just like a joke even no citizens who could take it seriously . While it is obviously necessary and important to practise social distancing , the problem is that the citizens don’t want their businesses worse in these difficult times . We don’t even understand how coronavirus could get overcome in expressing such laziness and arrogance . Pakistan should get wise since the world’s dangerous alarm is going to attempt very soon as we see a sharp increase in number of cases . While the world has yet not find ways how to deal with the pandemic except China who became a role model to prevent COVID-19. I implore the government of Pakistan to take a right decision and a strategy about a strict Lockdown imposed in the country.

Barkatullah

Turbat