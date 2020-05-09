Sindh govt announces hospital to treat infectious diseases

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday announced to establish a 400-bed infectious diseases hospital in Karachi.

Confirming the news through a video message, Sindh government’s spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the hospital would be first of its kind. “Steps will be taken to deal with the coronavirus at the infectious diseases hospital,” he added.

Murtaza said that the Sindh government has been subjected to a propaganda campaign by its political opponents for a past few days, portraying that the province’s healthcare system is substandard.

“We are not abandoning public service projects out of fear of propaganda,” Wahab said, adding: “The PPP [Pakistan Peoples Party] government believes in serving humanity without any discrimination and is taking various steps to tackle the coronavirus.”

He further said that the critics should be aware that Sindh is the only province in the country where kidney, liver cornea transplants are done free of cost.

“Our critics are afraid to mention the good deeds of the Sindh government,” he said.

“At Jinnah Hospital, the treatment of cancer, through cyberknife, is provided free of cost under a public-private partnership.”

Murtaza said that expenditure on the province’s public health institutions is borne by the Sindh government which benefits the whole country.

“If political opponents cannot praise the Sindh government, they should also refrain from unwarranted criticism during a national emergency,” Murtaza said.