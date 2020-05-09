Shah’s PA, four other Sindh CM House staffers test positive for Covid-19

As many as five staffers of the Sindh Chief Minister (CM) House, including CM Murad Ali Shah’s personal assistant (PA), tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to the details, the CM House staff had been tested for coronavirus after the CM’s special assistant, Rashid Rabbani, contracted the infection whereas now it has been revealed that a clerk, a driver, and a technician employed are also among those who have been diagnosed with the disease.

The news broke out soon after the CM’s daily video message in which he had expressed worry on the record number of new coronavirus cases in the province.

The patients have been isolated and are being monitored. It may be mentioned here that Karachi has consistently reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in Sindh.