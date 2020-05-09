Salute to Front liners

Who are these frontline warriors? While we generally focus on physicians, those at the forefront also include nurses, paramedics, and technicians in radiology, labs, theater, dialysis units and in other areas. Several non-medical people are also included among healthcare workers, like janitors, security personnel, receptionists, and ambulance drivers who are as important to the battle but mostly go unnoticed. All of these people run the risk of contracting the virus that does not discriminate.

Risking their lives amid the coronavirus outbreak, doctors and paramedics in Pakistan’s various isolation units and wards reserved for coronavirus patients are waging an epic battle. What our healthcare workers need from society is more than just empty salutes, like we should stay at home and safe our people from corona virus and our front liners.

In the fight against COVID-19, we salute our frontline heroes including our Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics, Allied & Support services’ teams for their dedication and commitment to serve the patients. They are fighting the disease gallantly despite having their families and loved ones waiting for them at home. We thank you to frontline workers who are working hard to keep everyone safe. The frontline workers in Pakistan show the utmost dedication to ensure the safety of all residents and staff by altering resident activities to a five person maximum and screening staff and residents on a regular basis. Staff is also practicing safe social distancing at home and limiting their exposure in the community.

In order to help family members stay connected with loved ones, staff has also been emailing pictures of their loved ones smiling, or to show off a new hair doo. Family members are also taking the time to walk up to the windows to share “I love you” signs and to blow kisses to their grandma or grandpa.To all those working in healthcare thank you, you’re the best! We understand this is a difficult time for you and your families.

Sibgha Arshad

Islamabad