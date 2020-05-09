Religiously charged army helps Mohammed bin Qasim beat Raja Dahir to conquer Sindh Twitter

ROHRI – Over 1,300 years after the same triumph materialised for the same righteous forces on the same territory, another religiously charged army overpowered the infidel troops to conquer the coveted land.

The battle, which saw a religiously charged army help Arab invader Mohammed bin Qasim beat local monarch Raja Dahir in 1,308, this time took place over social media.

According to reliable sources, such was the vigour in bin Qasim’s ideology that it managed to muster tens of thousands in support of the conquest, with a few thousand supporters of Dahir comprehensively defeated. At one moment as many as 61,000 soldiers of the righteous force were seen pulverising a meagre total of 5,037 infidels.

War historians narrate that it was Dahir who ruled over the territory that was being battled for, with tweets in his favour being shared by the locals in number prompting hashtags in his favour. However, Bin Qasim was then sent by his imperialistic ideologues to capture the territory owing to its geopolitical location on the internet.

Army of trolls and web brigades were in turn deployed to conquer Sindh Twitter. And with the triumph the victors look to impose their worldview on those that they have decisively conquered.