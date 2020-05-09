PML-N demands Hamza’s release from NAB custody

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday demanded that Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz — who is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in two inquiries pertaining to money laundering/assets beyond means and the Ramzan Sugar Mills — be released.

Aurangzeb said that the PML-N vice president is a victim of “political vengeance”, adding that the anti-graft agency “should face the music” for “punishing an innocent person”.

The agency had arrested Hamza in June last year a Lahore High Court (LHC) bench had turned down his bail petitions in the aforementioned cases. According to the charge sheet against him, former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif approved the construction of a drain in Chiniot with a cost of Rs360 million only to benefit Ramzan Sugar Mills, owned by his sons Hamza and Salman. The bureau maintains that the public funds had been misused.

About charges of money laundering and assets beyond means, the bureau says Hamza established 12 companies with “ill-gotten money and operated fake bank accounts”.

The PML-N spokesperson said that Hamza has appeared before the court “more than 50 times” but so far the accountability watchdog has failed to find evidence of any corruption.

In its response, the bureau said that it has concrete evidence against Hamza which will be presented before the accountability court.

According to a press release, a NAB spokesperson maintained the people propagating Hamza’s innocence in media should appear before the court and plead his innocence as a defence witness. He added the court is the relevant authority to decide about his fate.