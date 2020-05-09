PIA to operate special flight for Monday’s NA session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate a special flight for parliamentarians willing to attend the National Assembly session in the federal capital on Monday.

According to details, a PIA plane will take off from Karachi to Quetta on May 11 at 8am. The flight would then head towards Islamabad. The special flight is scheduled to carry 105 NA members from Quetta and Karachi to the federal capital.

President Arif Alvi, on May 7, summoned a session of the National Assembly on Monday to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country. The assembly proceedings will commence at 3pm at the Parliament House.

All transport services, including air travel, have been temporarily suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.