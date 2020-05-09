Men account for 80pc coronavirus cases in Punjab

Almost 80% of Punjab’s total patients of the novel coronavirus are men, health department said on Friday.

The report showed that of the total 10,033 patients, 7,971 — or 79.4% — are male, while 2,061 or 20.5% are female.

Of the total 10,033 patients, 750 are in the 25-34 age bracket.

Some 1,926 of the province’s total cases are individuals from the Tableeghi Jamaat and 768 are pilgrims.

Only six of the total are transgender people.

Tests of 1,252 healthcare workers were carried out and 184 of them were diagnosed as positive.