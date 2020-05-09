KP CM pushes for timely completion of CFC projects

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan has ordered authorities concerned for timely completion of Citizens Facilitation Centres (CFC) projects in the provincial capital launched under the provincial government’s Digital Access Initiative (DAI).

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review the progress on various initiatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) here on Saturday. Adviser to CM on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Science and Information Technology Mukhtiar Ahmad, and the KPITB managing director were present in the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on various components of the KP Digital Policy, including digital skills, digital economy, digital governance and digital access as well the progress made so far on various initiatives under the digital regime.

The chief minister directed the high-ups of KPITB to come up with a workable strategy within a weeks time to streamline all matters related to the establishment of CFCs so that online provision of all facilities offered by various departments and organisations of both the provincial and federal governments, including birth, death, marriage and domicile certificates, driving license, arms license, issuance of CNIC, issuance of stamp papers, mutation of land etc. would be made possible.

He further directed the relevant authorities to take all the required steps to ensure the establishment of these CFCs at divisional level by 2021 and also asked them to fix realistic timelines for setting markers for progress and coming up with workable proposals to ensure that the timelines are followed.

He termed the present time as the era of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and said the promotion of ICT in the province was one of the top priorities of the present government.

“The provincial government is committed to promoting ICT in the province in order to provide maximum online facilities the nation is entitled to as citizen to create maximum employment opportunities for the youth, bringing transparency in official business to enhance the working capacity of government departments and ultimately, to move towards a completely digital economy.

The KP CM added that the government has launched a number of IT initiatives for the purpose and there would be no compromise on the timely completion of all those initiatives, adding that he wanted to see actual progress and not just work on paper as there was no room for delays or laxity during the current circumstances.

The meeting was concluded with the Finance Department being directed to ensure the timely release of required funds for KPITB initiatives.