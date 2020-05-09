India patronising terrorism in Balochistan, seeks regional instability: FM

–Qureshi says Indian support to terror elements in Balochistan is an open secret

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that Pakistan has categorically explained to the world India’s designs to force the region into instability.

Commenting on India’s aggressive posturing against Pakistan, Qureshi said that forums like the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) have already been briefed on Indian designs for the region and Pakistan.

“Indian support to terror and separatist elements in Balochistan is not a secret. Pakistan and its sovereignty were threatened without impunity on Indian television and after a few days Indian-supported militias and proxy elements martyred Pakistani soldiers in Balochistan,” he said.

Qureshi said that impetus must be paid to resolving the underlying problems in Balochistan.

“I invite Baloch and Pakhtun leaderships to visit the Foreign Office and hold dialogues with us to communicate the problems they might be facing at the moment. I am ready, willing and able to travel to Quetta if the local leadership allows me to and we can hold dialogue there,” added Qureshi.

Qureshi further said that unity among stakeholders of the country is imperative to stop outside intervention in Balochistan.

“India is deathly scared of the dissension within Kashmiris against them. It even refuses to return their dead after they become victims to Indian brutality,” he said, adding that New Delhi is trying to divert the world’s attention from human rights violations that it continues to carry out against their minorities and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by making baseless accusations against Pakistan.

He said that India is itching to find a possibility of a false flag operation inside its own territory to make Pakistan the scapegoat and find pretext to escalate tensions between the two nuclear armed countries further.

“Every political party in Pakistan is united behind the cause of Kashmir and they are determined to play their part in getting Kashmir their due rights promised to them in multiple UN resolutions over the years,” said Qureshi.

The minister also said that India has unveiled its atrocious Hindutva face for the world to see and now everyone has taken note and is turning away from India, appalled at how it behaves under the Modi government and its supremacist racist ideology.