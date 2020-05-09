Health system to be upgraded in upcoming fiscal budget: Jhagra

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that the provincial health system would be upgraded to deal with coronavirus, dengue, and polio by allocating a huge amount for the health sector in the upcoming fiscal budget.

Talking to media and doctors at Civil Secretariat here on Saturday, Jhagra said the government is easing lockdown to facilitate the public but not to compromise on their health.

“The entire health system was being monitored and in just two months, equipment and safety equipment worth Rs4 billion have been procured. Protective gears have been provided to all hospitals in the province while the shortage of doctors and paramedics has been dealt with accordingly. Personnel on duty at the frontlines are our heroes and their sacrifices would not go waste,” he added.

He said that the lockdown had been eased but the virus had not yet disappeared, therefore, the nation would have to change its lifestyle to fight against the pandemic.

He said that keeping in view that doctors’ organisations are working day and night against coronavirus pandemic, the health sector would also be paid first in the next budget

Thanking the federal government for its support to the province in the current situation, the health minister said that 1,000 tests are being conducted daily in Khyber Medical University (KMU).

Later, while addressing a news conference, the health minister said all markets and shops in the province would be closed after 4 pm every day and would remain closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as part of precautionary measures.

He said the government would monitor the statistics of coronavirus cases during the relaxed lockdown and would have no option but to enforce stricter measures if the virus spreads at a rapid pace.

He urged masses and traders’ community to follow SOPs issued the government to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus, adding that the government’s top priority was to protect the lives of people.

Appreciating the services of frontline forces especially doctors and paramedics, Jhagra lauded the paramedics and doctors for rendering great services to fight the pandemic.