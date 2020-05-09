Death in Balochistan

It is heartbreaking to hear the news that Balochistan, once again, lost two innocent souls in shape of Shahdad Mumtaz and Ehsan Baloch.

They were the students of Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad. Even once they raised their voice for Baloch students when they were beaten badly by Quaid-i-Azam university’s security guards and Islamabad Police force. Their only mistake was they were Baloch and raised their voices for their rights. Due to their voices for their rights, they were targeted and now martyred. However, Article 3 of Human Rights says ‘Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person’. So, my question is, where are these laws being applied? Situations are worsened by the culprits, why are Baloch students targeted and killed? Where is Human Rights Commission in Pakistan? Our government is silently watching everything. Why do not the authorities set commissions to survey why do Baloch M.phil scholars take a gun and turn to mountains. Where are the peaceful negotiations to solve the internal issues? For them, human lives have no values. However, they were not the only Baloch who have been targeted to cruelty. But, there are many more who are killed and missing for years. Therefore, I request the higher authorities to kindly look into the matter before it becomes worse.

Durdana Shakeel

Turbat