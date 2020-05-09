Atrocities in Kashmir

From the partition of India in 1947 onward, successive Indian government have always disregarded the Kashmiri peoples craving to unite with Pakistan. In the context of the international dynamics of the cold war, the regional conflict between India and Pakistan almost turned into a struggle for existence.

India revokes article 370 through rushed presidential decree. On august 5, the Indian government imposed a lockdown in occupied Kashmir. The lockdown imposed in occupied Kashmir has hit 185 days, with the security and communication clampdown now in its sixth month.

The valley has been under curfew. Since the revocation of article 370, Prime Minister Imran khan has repeatedly raised concern about situation in occupied Kashmir both domestically and at international forums. The highlight of his more than 45 minute long speech at United Nations general assembly in September was intense criticism of India for its annexation of occupied Kashmir and the continued restrictions imposed in the region. Human rights violations in Kashmir could be summarized as loss of lives, lack of the right to live and personal immunity and access to courts, illegal and arbitrary decisions on the custody of civilians, including children. There are also the use of excessive force, including the use of pellet guns and shotguns, the use of torture, illegal abduction of people, lack of access to health and educational services, restrictions on the freedom of expression in traditional and social media, and repression against human rights activists and journalists. In the addition to this list, sexual harassment, repression of civil groups and violations of property rights are the other human rights issues in the region.

With international pressure mounting to restore freedoms, Indian authorities claim they have eased some restrictions, such as lifting roadblocks and restoring landline and some mobile phone services. The scenario for 12.5 million Kashmiris, however, is far from normal.

Maryam Nabeel

Wah