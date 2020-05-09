8 killed in clash over children fight

SHEIKHUPURA: Eight people were killed while four others sustained bullet injuries in an armed clash between two rival groups over a children quarrel in the jurisdiction of Bheki police station on Saturday.

On receiving information, District Police Officer (DPO) Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin and Superintendent of Police (SP) headquarters Capt (r) Amer Khan Niazi along a heavy contingent of police reached the spot.

The bodies and injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Sheikhupura.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir. According to a press release from the IGP Office, Dastgir has directed Sheikhupura Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shahid Javed to investigate the incident.