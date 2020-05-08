Sindh governor tests positive for COVID-19, again

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has once again tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Ismail had tested positive for the virus on April 27, after which he went into self-isolation. He had also attended several meetings just days before contracting COVID-19.

In a Twitter post, he said that against his expectations the test had come positive.

“I got my much awaited retest results today, & against my expectations, tested positive again. I am grateful to all those who prayed for me,” he said.

“I’m trained to fight, Allah Almighty has given me strength to fight & I will. Fought many battles alongside Imran Khan a great fighter,” he added.