Sindh governor tests positive for COVID-19, again

by News Desk , (Last Updated 5 seconds ago)

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has once again tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Ismail had tested positive for the virus on April 27, after which he went into self-isolation. He had also attended several meetings just days before contracting COVID-19.

In a Twitter post, he said that against his expectations the test had come positive.

“I got my much awaited retest results today, & against my expectations, tested positive again. I am grateful to all those who prayed for me,” he said.

“I’m trained to fight, Allah Almighty has given me strength to fight & I will. Fought many battles alongside Imran Khan a great fighter,” he added.



