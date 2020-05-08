Shehbaz demands probe into drug trade with India

LAHORE: National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on Friday demanded an urgent parliamentary investigation into the recent drug scandal.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz demanded to formulate a parliamentary committee should be established to probe the matter.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan was directly responsible for the wheat and sugar scandals of the past and is now also responsible for the drug scandal.

He said that the Prime Minister also held the portfolio for Federal Minister for Health and he should be held accountable and answerable for the scandal worth billions.

According to the documents, 12 vaccines and 59 medicines were among the imported items. And even vitamin tablets, as well as those medicines which are produced in Pakistan, were included in the consignments.

Pakistan had banned all kinds of imports from India after New Delhi changed the legal status of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the permission was sought for importing the lifesaving drug only in September last year.

Expressing his displeasure over the issue, the prime minister directed Shahzad Akbar – his adviser on accountability – to conduct an inquiry.

Following the change of status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) last year by the Modi government, the federal cabinet had taken some drastic measures in August 2019 and imposed a ban on all kinds of trade with India besides closing all land routes with the neighboring country.

However, after one month in September 2019, the government allowed the import of life-saving drugs from India as the local industry managed to convince the government that import of some life-saving drugs from India will be cheaper than importing the same from other countries. However, instead of importing only life-saving drugs from India, a large number of other medicines, which were also being manufactured in Pakistan at cheap rates, were imported from there.

According to a copy of the report presented by the Health Ministry to the government, manufacturers and importers had imported 429 active pharmaceutical ingredients, 12 different kinds of vaccines and 59 medicines from India.