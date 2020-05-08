Sanjrani summons Senate session on May 12

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday summoned a session of the Upper House on May 12.

According to a notification, the session was summoned upon the opposition’s requisition and will be held at 3pm on Thursday.

The Senate chairman also presided over a house business advisory committee session on Friday. It was decided that less staff should be present on the day of the session.

Opposition leader in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq said that due to the ongoing coronavirus issue it is not mandatory that all members attend the session at the same time.

Sanjrani said that the session is scheduled at a time when the country is battling the pandemic, adding that adequate measures have been taken for the meeting of the lawmakers.

He said that the measures based on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been put in place inside the Senate hall.

He said that the session will not be of more than two hours, spanning over a week, and it will be ensured that there is no gathering of lawmakers anywhere at the premises or the hall.