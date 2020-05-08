Sania Nishtar secretly visits welfare centre disguised as Sania Nisthar

In an extremely proactive step, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar visited a social welfare centre disguised as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar.

“It was intended to assess arrangements in terms of quality of services, transparency in payments and adherence to #COVID19 measures,” she wrote on twitter.

Staff and citizens were surprised to be told that the mild-mannered federal cabinet minister surrounded by the office staffers that they thought was Sania Nishtar was, in fact, mild-mannered federal cabinet minister Sania Nishtar, surrounded by office staffers.

“Never have I seen such transparency,” said an official present at the site. “It was immediately clear who this lady was. Such transparency!”

“May this cutting-edge 1500-year-old audit method bear fruit and lead to some 1500-year-old living standards!”