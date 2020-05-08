If you notice my body language was extremely uncomfortable while mocking Sarfraz’s speech: Adnan Siddiqui

KARACHI – Actor Adnan Siddiqui has apologised to Sarfaraz Ahmed and everyone affected over his insensitive actions, where he was seen mocking the former Pakistan captain, labelling it ‘extremely callous’ to joke about someone’s speech.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor turned to Instagram and shared a lengthy post while expressing his regret about being part of the show.

“So I don’t know how to explain what I’m feeling right now or what to say. But this need to go out. I was invited on a show when this unfortunate incident happened,” he wrote.

“The actor Adnan Siddiqui – as in me – joked about something extremely sensitive related to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Not only is Sarfaraz Ahmed close to me, and to many of his fans, but also as a human it was wrong on so many levels. I cannot even call it ‘hitting below the belt’” he added.

“It was an extremely callous act to joke about the speech. This is in very bad taste, not only does it show him and me but also the entire country in a bad light.”

Siddiqui, however, maintained that while he didn’t react at the time, his own body language during the episode made his stance clear.

“If you see my body language I was extremely uncomfortable with what I did and that I had stooped to such level,” he said. “I’ve learned a lesson and I promise I will not tolerate such acts of mine in future.