NAB opens another case against Shehbaz

–NAB accuses former Punjab CM of allotment of land to blue-eyed people

LAHORE: Already under investigation for allegedly holding assets beyond means, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in another case pertaining to the Cholistan Development Authority.

Shehbaz along with other political leaders is allegedly involved in illegally allotting the land of the Punjab Development Authority to his blue-eyed people, he added.

In this regard, NAB Multan has sent a questionnaire to Shehbaz and has directed to submit the reply by May 18.

Earlier this week, the national watchdog had summoned the PML-N president again on June 2 in an investigation pertaining to alleged money laundering.

The former Punjab chief minister appeared before the accountability watchdog to respond to questions related to the investigation. According to NAB officials, the PML-N president was questioned for two hours.

NAB alleged that the PML-N leader did not give satisfactory answers in the investigation.

On June 2, Shehbaz appeared before the NAB in the case pertaining to the asset beyond means and alleged money laundering. He had skipped two hearings before the appearance.

NAB officers had said the PML-N leader did not give satisfactory answers during the two-hour-long investigation.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Shehbaz had given all the verbal and written responses to the probe body, adding that he was not asked anything related to money laundering.

“Shehbaz Sharif appeared before NAB despite fake allegations from the NAB-Niazi nexus and the threat posed by the coronavirus,” she said.

Aurangzeb had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should present himself before NAB in the helicopter case and food crisis probe.