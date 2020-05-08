Man allegedly kills wife for ‘not serving hot meal’ during sehri

A man killed his wife for “not serving him a hot meal” during sehri in Khyber Pakthunkhwa’s (KP) Shalkanabad area in Upper Kohistan, a local news outlet reported on Thursday.

According to Dasu Police Station SHO Muhammad Haq, the initial investigations suggested that the victim who was a 19-year-old woman, was killed by her spouse for not serving him a hot meal during sehri. He said that the police have registered a FIR [First Information Report] under Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim’s father, who told the police that the accused is his nephew.

The police said that the father was performing ablution just after sehri when he heard a gunshot from the couple’s room and when he went to their room to investigate, he found his daughter lying in a pool of blood, whereas the accused had managed to escape the scene.

SHO Haq said that the police had apprehended the suspect with the help of the victim’s father.