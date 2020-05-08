Major among 6 troops martyred in Balochistan IED blast

RAWALPINDI: Six Pakistan Army personnel, including a major, embraced martyrdom while one soldier was injured when their vehicle was targeted with a remote controlled improvised explosive device (IED) in district Kech of Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces were conducting routine patrolling in Buleda area of district Kech, 14 kms away from the Pakistan-Iran border, to check possible routes used by terrorists in mountainous and extremely treacherous terrain of Makran.

As the FC South Balochistan troops were moving back to their base after the assigned patrolling duty, the reconnaissance vehicle was targeted with a remote controlled IED. One officer and five soldiers embraced martyrdom while one soldier got injured in the attack.

The martyrs include Major Nadeem Abbas Bhatti, a resident of Hafizabad, Naik Jamshed, resident of Mianwali, Lance Naik Taimoor, resident of Taunsa Sharif, Lance Naik Khizer Hayat, resident of Attock, Sepoy Sajid, resident of Mardan, and Sepoy Nadeem, resident of Taunsa Sharif.