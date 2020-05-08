IHC extends stay on Hamdullah’s plea against suspension of CNIC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended its stay order against the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) notification suspending the national identity card of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah also reserved his decision on a petition moved by former senator Hamdullah challenging the cancellation of his CNIC by NADRA after hearing arguments from both sides.

NADRA informed the court that it did not have the authority to cancel any person’s citizenship. It added that the department had found no family link or old record on Hamdullah’s CNIC. The authority added that it had received information on December 12, 2018, by a law enforcement agency that Hamdullah was an Afghan national and the documents that he had submitted were also fake.

On October 27, 2019, NADRA revoked Hamdullah’s citizenship and declared him a foreigner. He was accused of fraudulently obtaining his identity card. The JUI-F leader had challenged the move in the IHC.