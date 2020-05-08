Govt to take decision on Youm-e-Ali processions after consulting provinces

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri on Friday said that the federal government will take a decision about granting permission to Youm-e-Ali processions after consulting the provinces.

Discussing the issue during a meeting with Shia community leaders on video-link, Qadri said that the government wanted to save the people from coronavirus. He added that the religious community has “successfully implemented” the 20-point standard operating procedures (SoPs) for Taraveeh and congregational prayers.