COVID-19: Private schools in KP reject extension in closure

PESHAWAR: Private educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have rejected the government’s announcement to extend schools closure till July 15, saying that the decision was taken without taking them into confidence.

Syed Anas Takreem Kakakhel, a member of the Private Schools Regulatory Authority, said that the government imposed its decision without consulting the owners of private schools.

Kakakhel added that most private schools in the province are operating in rented buildings, therefore, the government should help them pay the rent while also waiving off utility bills for six months besides providing tax exemptions. “It was unfair for the federal government to close thousands of private institutions in which thousands of people are employed and are educating millions of people across the province,” Kakakhel said.

He said said that at present there are 8,166 private sector schools in KP where 127,333 staff members are teaching 2.3 million students.

He added that in KP, private schools spend 60 per cent of their total income on salaries, 12 per cent on rent, two per cent on utility bills, five per cent on tax, five per cent of annual maintenance, eight per cent on furniture and 10 to 15 per cent goes to the school owners.

Private school owner, Fazlullah Daudzai, said that due to the coronavirus, all the people associated with the private schools are being forced to take to the streets due to government policies. He rejected the extension in holidays without any financial package. “If the government does not reconsider its decisions, we reserve the right to go to the court,” Daudzai warned.

At present, the private sector is playing an important role in educating the nation, said Daudzai, adding that if the government can provide an economic package for the industries, then the private school is also the largest industry in the province and provides jobs to thousands of people, therefore, it should also be included in the financial relief package.

Daudzai further said that they are paying hefty taxes. He demanded that the government should reduce the salaries of all government employees and a national pool should be formed to distribute the national resources equally among all sectors. He alleged that the government employees while sitting in their homes, are destroying businesses, employment and education of millions of people, while receiving hefty salaries.