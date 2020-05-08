Another plane carrying medical supplies from China arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Another aircraft carrying a consignment of medical supplies from China arrived at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Friday night.

According to a spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 17 tonnes of medical supplies, including 30 X-ray machines, 110,000 N-95 masks, 20, 000 medical masks, 17,000 protective suits, 82 cartons of surgical gowns and other miscellaneous items arrived via a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Beijing.

He maintained that it was the fifth consignment of medical supplies that arrived in Islamabad from China.

Earlier on March 29, another special plane of China carrying medical supplies had arrived Islamabad. A team of Chinese doctors had also arrived in Pakistan to help the country in containing the spread of the coronavirus.