Abbasi, Dastagir to record statements in sugar crisis probe

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khurram Dastagir in its investigation into the country’s sugar crisis.

They have been asked to appear at the FIA headquarters at 3:30pm on Saturday.

Both Abbasi and Dastagir are expected to go and record their statements to help the inquiry move forward.

On March 11, the federal cabinet turned the inquiry committee investigating the country’s sugar and wheat crises into a commission.

A report on the sugar crisis named PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar’s cousin and PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi among the top beneficiaries of the crisis.

The 32-page report was prepared by FIA Director-General Wajid Zia and based on the findings of an inquiry committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan.