Transgenders in isolation forever

Today our society is in total isolation, all of us are staying home in quarantine and not visiting our family and friends because of the corona virus pandemic. It seems like the world has stopped. This is the first time we have experienced isolation from the society countrr to what Aristotle said “Human is a social animal”. But we forget the fact that our transgender community has been in complete isolation since their birth, they have not been accepted by our society even in the 21st century. They are a community which has been in isolation since forever. We must think about them and accept them as human beings, they are not a lesser child of God than we are.

Fatima Khokhar

Wah