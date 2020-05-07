COVID-19 pandemic caused the whole world to stop. Countries and their respective administrations alone were not enough to fight this virus, so volunteer forces were created almost in all countries. In Pakistan Prime Minister Imran khan made this force of volunteers in the name of Tiger force to fight against COVID-19. This is the only force which will offer their services without any pay or salary. And about more than one million of Pakistan youth has now registered in Tiger force. First some people thought they will get some salary after registration but there is no such thing. This is the force of pure volunteers, without pay. Tiger force will start an awareness campaign in which they will inform people about COVID-19. They will also keep check and balance on utility stores prices, products and sale. But the main thing the Tiger force will do and which is more important is the awareness campaign. May Allah give success to this Tiger force in their mission.

Syed kashifullah shah

Islamabad