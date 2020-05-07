Domestic flights suspended till May 10

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday extended the suspension of domestic flight operation till May 10 in the wake of the surge in the COVID-19 infections.

Director Air Transport CAA has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) regarding extension in the suspension of domestic flight operations.

“As per the decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of Domestic flight operations as effected earlier has been extended up to Sunday, May 10, 2020.

The decision was taken after the meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), held in Islamabad today, has announced the suspension of domestic flights across the country.