‘Speaking Persian on full stomach’: Minister takes jibe at Asif over lockdown remarks

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif’s statement was a classic example of ‘speaking Persian on a full stomach’.

Asif had no feelings for the poor as otherwise, he would not have given such a statement, the minister said in a statement.

Faraz said the entire nation held the corrupt rulers of the past responsible for the country’s economic deterioration, adding that Asif should persuade his leadership to bring back the money and assets allegedly stashed abroad to fix the national economy.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had the stance from day one that the nation must be protected from both the coronavirus and the hunger. He was taking decisions in the larger interest of the nation and the country.

Shibli Faraz said protecting the nation from the pandemic was the government’s topmost priority and it announced the largest stimulus package of Rs 1.24 trillion in the country’s history, to support the venerable segments of society.

The minister asked the PML-N leadership to avoid doing ‘petty politics’ on the issue.