Regulatory body warns non-compliant schools of registration cancellation

ISLAMABAD: Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) on Thursday warned those schools/colleges who failed to comply with its order to give a 20 per cent fee concession for the months of April and May to cancel their registration.

According to a notification, a final notice has been issued to such institutions after receiving several complaints on the Pakistan Citizen Portal app in this regard.

“In the milieu of numerous complaints received against private educational institutions (from parents/schools’ staff), all institutions are advised to comply with the authority’s decision and must ensure its orders (for the months of April and May 2020),” the notification read.

According to the directives, schools charging more than Rs5,000 per month must grant 20 per cent concession in tuition fee, adding that the fee is to be charged on a monthly basis.

The notification also stressed on the timely payment of salaries to the staff in addition to warning against layoffs.

It further stated that “the protocol for the opening of private educational institutions must be adhered to in true letter and spirit as only 3-4 staff members are allowed to attend the school/college offices only on account and administrative purposes”.

The body warned that non-compliance “shall be strictly dealt with and appropriate action shall also be taken against such private schools in accordance with the law, including cancellation of registration”.