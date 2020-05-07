Ramadan price hike

When the Ramadan begins the prices of the kitchen items have registered considerable raise with meat, milk, sugar, vegetables and fruits selling up to 20% costlier. Shopkeeper in Ramadan want to earn extra money on every food item because they know that this is the need every Muslim in Ramadan. Ramadan brings unlimited happiness and blessings with it but unfortunately most of the people are dejected in the holy month of Ramadan. People are unable to afford the food items needed to break their fast.Black marketing is also started before Ramadan due to which the prices of items is increased. The Ramadan of 2020 is stared during serious issue covid-19 which is also the main cause of inflation. Punjab government should need to take strict action against these shopkeeper and black marketer.

Arslan khan

Lahore