Race for a vaccine

The way out of the covid-19 crisis is a vaccine. That is something that all agree on, whether or not they favour the present lockdown. However, a vaccine is not yet on the horizon, even though some vaccines are under trial in the UK, which are showing some signs of potential. Though some medicines have been touted as showing some effect against covid-19, there has been no ‘magic bullet’, no single medicine which would cure the disease in a twinkling of the eye, or at least as swiftly as a pill cures a headache in a TV commercial.

One reason why a vaccine is supposed to be better than a cure is because the former provides immunity that it is not clear that the disease itself does. Some diseases result in the body producing antibodies that prevent the disease from recurring; vaccines also produce antibodies, very often by giving the patient a very mild infection, leading to the production of antibodies, and thus provide protection from the disease. In some cases, the protection is permanent, as with measles or chickenpox; in others, the protection is limited, and declines with time, to the point where the patient is once again vulnerable. It is even possible that one disease will act as a vaccine for another, as someone getting German measles will never get measles. As a matter of fact, that is the basis for the first vaccine, the one against smallpox, when anyone given cowpox, not only developed immunity against it, but also against smallpox.

Pending a vaccine, a drug would be nice. At the moment, all the doctors can do is manage the disease until the body’s natural defence system overcomes the disease, or until the patient dies. A medicine would fight back, and kill off the disease-causing viruses. However, the drug would be unlikely to act as a prophylactic, so someone would have to be infected to use the medicine with any effect. The patient would still have carried the disease for some time, and would have acted as a carrier of the infection to other people.

That is where vaccines come in. They give immunity without the illness. That means the carrier does not give the immune person the illness, and the chain of transmission stops. That is why vaccinations are so important in the eradication of any disease. Pakistanis remember how polio vaccination was a major issue. The purpose is not just to give people immunity, but to break the chain of transmission. The idea is to ensure that the population produces antibodies without having undergone the disease, so that if a sick person or other carrier is encountered, and the infection caught, the person does not develop the disease, as the infection is dealt with by the antibodies. That person does not become a carrier, and the disease is not spread. Ultimately, if enough vaccinations take place, the disease dies out.

Though one would like to think that it is the milk of human kindness that makes US President Donald Trump so single-minded about finding a cure, it is patently obvious that it is because of electoral calculus. He faces an election in November. By that time, the coronavirus would come back to take advantage of the expected winter surge. That might mean that polling might be disrupted in a large number of jurisdictions. As it is, certain states had to cancel their primaries this winter. This did not affect the result, but it was indicative. Even if polling is not disruptive, a resurgence of the pandemic, and the required social distancing, would lower the turnout, which would work against Trump, as his present poor approval ratings indicate. Further, if there are any more lockdowns, and thus any further deterioration in the economy, that would be bad news for Trump, as his ratings show that the damage which has occurred so far would lead to his defeat.

Trump is down, though not out. He is being compared to Herbert Hoover, elected in 1928, and then crashing to defeat in 1932. True, Hoover presided over the recession, but it should not be forgotten that the Great Crash which started off the Depression occurred in 1929, and voters had endured three years of Depression by the time Election Day rolled around.

Trump has thus been trumpeting anything that looks like a remedy, much to the chagrin of doctors. His first foray into the field was his spat with India over hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial, also used prophylactically, and which was thought to have some promise. India’s Prime Minister Modi first hedged, but then Trump got his way. Only to find the drug killed: the death rate among patients given it was higher than those who didn’t get it.

There were better results with Remdesivir, which has been approved for use, even though clinical trials in the USA are continuing. Initial medical reaction is that it will probably have to be used in combination with other medicines that are thrown up by research.

Another medicine that held some promise was Favipiravir, developed by a Japanese firm. One problem shown in previous clinical trials was that it led to so many aborted fetuses in animal testing that it was never tested on human expectant mothers. Some have argued that most of the covid-19 patients in danger of death and thus in need of a medicine are the elderly, and thus females are highly unlikely to be carrying fetuses they need to protect.

It should be noted that both Remdesivir and Favipiravir were initially developed for treating Ebola fever, a different disease, but also viral. Both are antivirals, and thus of limited success. One of the problems with covid-19 is that it is viral, and while anti-virals do exist, they are nowhere near efficient as antibiotics, which put paid to bacteria.

One solution, the one that was used for AIDS, another viral disease, was to use a ‘cocktail’ of drugs, mostly anti-virals that slow the progress of the disease, not so much to cure the disease as to manage it. For example, the famous US basketballer, ‘Magic’ Johnson, was diagnosed as being HIV+ back in 1991, but is still alive today, because of a regimen of anti-virals which prevent him from developing full-blown AIDS.

One of the problems is nationalism. Trump is blaming China for holding back information, and has even accused it of trying to get him defeated in November. He has even got the Democratic nominee-in-waiting (he has not been nominated, but he is the only candidate left standing) Joe Biden involved, blaming him for his involvement with China. It’s the same Biden whose son Hunter he wanted prosecuted by Ukraine, and because of whom he had to undergo impeachment. He was acquitted by the Republican majority in the Senate in a vote on party lines.

While the pandemic, the worst mankind has faced in the last century, rages on, it seems that while it may have caused many changes worldwide, it has not stopped politicians trying to win elections, by hook or by crook. Politics, at least that of a particular kind, has gone back to normal, well ahead of everything else.