Private schools reject govt’s decision to remain closed till July 15

Private schools have rejected the federal government’s decision to keep the educational institutions closed till July 15, as it announced easing of the lockdown restrictions from Saturday, May 9.

In a statement, All Pakistan Schools Federation President Kashif Mirza said that they would not accept the government’s decision to keep the educational institutions closed until July 15.

Mirza said the salaries of the teachers are fixed and more than 90 per cent of schools are running on rented buildings. He added that the prime minister should announce an ‘Educational Relief Package’ for schools.

“The government should allow schools to reopen from June 1 and announce SOPs in this regard,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood said that the government had earlier decided to close educational institutions until May 31, but then it approved an extension until the mid of July.

Mahmood said that due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the board examinations for the ninth grade to intermediate (12th grade) will not be held.

He said that students will be promoted on the basis of last years’ exams, adding that on this basis, students will be admitted to universities over their intermediate first-year results.