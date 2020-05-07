PPP endorses doctors’ demand for health minister in KP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday said that his party would never compromise on the protection of the health workers, endorsing the doctors’ demand for a dedicated health minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing the party leaders and representatives of medical organisations via video link, he said it was the responsibility of the federation to help the provinces increase the COVID-19 testing capacity.

Bilawal said that a welfare state can never subscribe to the narrative that economy was more important than the lives of the people.

During the meeting, a joint resolution was passed by PPP and the doctors and paramedical organizations which unanimously demanded a full-time health minister in KP. The resolution demanded that the Martyrs’ Package should be given to medical personnel who died of coronavirus in KP.

He also directed PPP relief team to provide protective gears to the doctors.

Provincial Doctors Association President Dr Zubair, General Secretary Dr Alamgir, and Dr Abdul Manan participated in the discussion.

Young Doctors Association (YDA) President Dr Rizwan and General Secretary Dr Asfandyar Bhitani, Dr Faisal Barakzai, Dr Alamgir Yousafzai, Dr Rodar Shah, Kausar Niaz, and Maryam Ambreen also participated in the session.