PM’s cultural plan

PM Imran khan would like Pakistanis to watch this Turkey serial and learn Islamic values through this serial. He called the series “interesting”, and blamed Western and Bollywood films for diluting Pakistani culture.

He Said “Our Culture goes from Hollywood to Bollywood and then here, a third-hand culture gets promoted this way, it is badly affecting our children”

I have watched Ertugrul Ghazi first season recently, there are so many lessons in it. One of the most interesting occurrence in the series is when the tribal chiefs get together for feasts and pull their own personal spoons out from the inside of their robes. At a time when water was scarce it probably made most sense to bring your own spoon. The lesson learned is that one should think about the ways on how not just to be a gracious host but also a gracious guest.

There are many instances in the series where we see the most “insignificant” pauper personally knowing the Chief of the tribe. It is clear that in the old days, the leaders were not only well known by their subjects but also had personal relationships with them. When we compare that to our institutions now, from the smallest Masjid to the largest federal Governments, it is as though leaders are only supposed to deal with the second line of command and no one else. We need to slowly start changing this and changes happens starts from the self.

One of the strongest characteristics of Ertugrul Ghazi is his ability to keep his mind clear of confusions and stay focused on the task at hand. Especially in today’s world of constant bombardment of negative and sometimes “fake news” this is a skill which we all need to practice ignore the noise and keep your eyes on the prize.

The most notable lessons from this serial are: maintain your orientation towards establishing justice, protect the innocent, trust in God and never give up. Perhaps the most popular quote is “The victory is not ours, it belongs to Allah”, a sentiment that resonates deeply with many Muslims.

Adding that, “series and films would be produced on Muslim history to educate/inform our own people and the world; Muslims would be given a dedicated media presence.”

Sibgha Arshad

Islamabad