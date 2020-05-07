PM Imran, Nigerian president discuss socio-economic challenges amid Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and discussed matters of mutual interest including the unprecedented socio-economic challenges arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both the leaders agreed that Pakistan and Nigeria faced similar circumstances, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

“The prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with the government and people of Nigeria, and commended their effective measures to contain the spread of Covid-19,” the communique added.

He also highlighted the steps taken to curb the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

PM Imran focused on exceptional challenge faced by developing countries to save lives from Covid-19 as well as fighting poverty and hunger.

“While noting encouraging response from the UN, IMF, the World Bank and other stakeholders, the prime minister underscored the need for additional measures and resources imperative for regenerating growth and livelihoods,” the FO statement read.

In this context, Premier Imran discussed his call for “Global Initiative for Debt Relief” for the developing nations. “President Buhari expressed support for the initiative,” the official communique said.

The two leaders agreed that both sides would work closely in New York alongside the UN Secretary-General and other interested countries and partners to advance the shared goals.

Expressing satisfaction at the current level of cooperation, PM Imran reiterated his commitment to further deepen bilateral relations with Nigeria, particularly in the trade and economic domains, in the context of Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” initiative.

He also extended a cordial invitation to President Buhari to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.