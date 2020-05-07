Pakistan recording 1,000 new virus cases on average daily: WHO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is recording 1,000 new coronavirus cases on average daily, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in its daily situation report about the disease in the country.

The WHO report, dated May 6, stated that the number of cases reported per day has risen to 1,000 on average this week in Pakistan, doubling since mid-April.

On Wednesday, Pakistan recorded 1,523 new cases across the country, its highest single day tally to date. In the meantime, testing has also been ramped up, especially in the Punjab province. On Wednesday, Pakistan carried out over 12,000 tests.

As per the WHO report, the highest case density is reported from Gilgit-Baltistan, followed by Islamabad and Sindh.

Comparing the testing numbers of each province and the federating units, the report notes that Islamabad has the highest testing per million of its population, followed by Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Majority of the country’s case fatalities have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the situation report.

Moreover, 84% of the confirmed cases are between the ages of 20 and 64 years, while the highest mortality rate, 74%, is amongst the age bracket of 50-79 years.