How not to ease the lockdown

State must fulfill its responsibilities

Leaving everything to Allah, the PTI government has decided to lift the lockdown in phases without taking the necessary measures adopted by the countries that have so far decided to relax the restrictions. In all such cases, two steps have invariably been taken before the relaxation. One is mass testing, while the other is flattening of the curve, which implies a decline in the number of new cases leading to fewer hospitalizations and deaths. Italy had conducted 2.3 million tests by Wednesday while it had already flattened the curve by the beginning of April. The country however waited till Monday to ease the lockdown with a mix of anxiety and excitement. This has been the practice in major European countries which are going for easing the lockdowns. In Asia, Thailand too took the measures before announcing relaxations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had already made up his mind to kick-start industry and open the markets without maximising testing or waiting for the flattening of the curve. This required the opening of the intercity and interprovincial transport and the railways to ensure the mobility of the labour force. The provinces, however, were concerned that opening the transport when the infection rate was on the increase could prove hazardous. Further, it would be difficult to cope with the spread of virus through increased interaction among the population. With the delay in the opening of the transport system, the industrial activity will remain constricted for the time being.

It was sensible to allow the markets to open for five days in a week from early morning to 5 pm. Big shopping malls, and other spaces which attract big crowds, however, would remain closed for now.

The Prime Minister has stressed the need for the people to observe the SOPs. The state cannot exonerate itself from its responsibilities. Unless the business community is told to keep the premises clean, take the temperature of employees at arrival and maintain social distancing, the virus could spread fast. Keeping people safe and avoiding subsequent waves of severe infection is as important as getting people back to work. The government needs to create a system of oversight and punishments to ensure that SOPs are fully observed.