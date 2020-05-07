NCC to decide fate of lockdown today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the National Co­ordination Committee (NCC) later today to decide which businesses and sectors will be reopened after the expiry of the extended lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, on May 9 (Saturday).

The crucial meeting comes as the provinces as well as various sectors of the society oppose running of buses, trains and domestic flights but largely agree to reopen commercial centres if the federal government gives final approval for easing lockdown curbs.

Yesterday, following a meeting of the National Com­mand and Operation Centre (NCOC), Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, who chairs the forum, had announced different ways and means of easing lockdown were discussed at the meeting.

According to an insider, the meeting discussed standard operating procedures (SOPs) prepared by the federal government and sent to the provinces for consideration. Almost all the provinces/administrative units opposed the proposal of the federal government to resume local fights, trains and public transport.

However, Umar said, a final decision would be taken at the NCC meeting on Thursday (today).

The forum also decided not to change the SOPs for religious congregations — set out in the agreement reached between the government and clerics last month — in the second half of Ramadan even as Pakistan recorded over 1,100 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

The decision to continue with congregational prayers comes amid repeated warnings by various medical associations that the pandemic could spiral out of control if the government continues to allow public gatherings.

The meeting also proposed to increase the hours for shops to remain open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and then again from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

The NCOC, however, rejected the proposal of Pakistan Railways’ to partially resume train service from May 10.

In a related development, during a separate meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, a majority of provincial educational departments opposed the reopening of educational institutions in the country from June 1.

The education departments of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh opposed the reopening of the institutions while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government supported the move.

“The educational institutes should remain closed as the coronavirus cases may drastically increase,” the provinces said.