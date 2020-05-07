NAB to file supplementary reference against former PM Abbasi in LNG scam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file a supplementary reference against the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) scam.

Accountability court-II judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing in which Abbasi, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) officials Saeed Ahmed Khan, Uzma Adil Khan and other suspects were present.

Upon asking, NAB prosecutor said record pertaining to the reference could not be shifted from Karachi to Islamabad as a result of inter-provincial traffic suspension amid the Covid-19 outbreak and added that they will file the supplementary reference against the former PM after collecting new evidence.

The court asked that why has former Pakistan State Oil (PSO) managing director Shahid Islam not been produced before the court. To which, the court was apprised that Islam has fled abroad.

Subsequently, the court approved the plea to declare Islam a proclaimed offender and adjourned the hearing till June 11.