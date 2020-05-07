NAB chief orders probe into theft of wheat worth Rs7bn in Sindh

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the alleged theft of wheat worth Rs7 billion in Sindh.

Iqbal has directed the NAB Sukkur director general to begin a probe after the Sindh government forwarded the case to the accountability watchdog on Monday.

About 168,000 metric tonnes of wheat worth Rs7bn went missing from the government’s warehouses in Sindh in February, whereas wheat worth Rs450m had also gone missing last year in November.

In a related development, 25,000 sacks of wheat were confiscated from a cotton factory in Hala on Thursday.

According to details, the Sindh food authorities raided a cotton factory in the vicinity where the sacks of wheat were kept.

A case has been registered against the factory owner and all the wheat sacks have been moved to a government warehouse.