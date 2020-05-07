LHC asks NAB to submit reply in 19-year-old case against Chaudhrys

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and other parties to submit a reply till May 11 while hearing a case filed by Chaudhry Shujat and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi regarding the bureau’s jurisdiction in opening a decades-old case.

Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem of the Lahore High Court (LHC) headed the two-member bench which conducted hearing on the Pakistan Muslim League-Q leaders. Elahi appeared before the court.

The court directed NAB chairman and other parties in the case to submit reply till May 11 and postponed the hearing.

Chaudhry brothers had moved the LHC against the NAB chairman’s authority and alleged that the anti-corruption watchdog is involved in political engineering.

The petition had maintained, “Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has reopened 19-year-old assets beyond means case against us in which the anti-graft body failed to prove anything earlier.”

It had also questioned the jurisdiction of NAB to invoke provisions the ordinance and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 simultaneously. They argued that the bureau had no power to hold an inquiry into allegations of money laundering under the NAO 1999.

“The NAB chairman does not have the authority to reopen a 19-year-old case. We belong to a political family are being politically victimized. The court should declare the NAB chairman’s step as illegal.”