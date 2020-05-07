Keep schools closed

The announcement of the government about the closing of schools till the 15th of July is an excellent decision. As this crucial times, we need to play very carefully about the future aspects of COVID-19. The spread of viruses is much much vulnerable as related to other countries but proper preventive measures require to maintain the situation in control. The children have less immunity and they are more close to each other, definitely, they can be a more effective source of Corona spread secondly all over the country millions of students are enrolled in thousands of private & public schools and their transportation, etc factor can remove the social distance situation totally. It is the responsibility of the society to maintain social distances as well as follow the government’s instructions in order to beat the pandemic.

Danish Malik

Rawalpindi