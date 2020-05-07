IHC chief justice to undergo Covid-19 test after secretary contracts disease

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah will be tested for the coronavirus after his secretary contracted the infectious disease, it emerged on Thursday.

According to IHC officials, the judge’s secretary, Asad Khokhar, was on sick leave for some days. However, as his fever intensified, he was tested for Covid-19 first on May 4 and then again on May 6. The results came back positive today.

Khokhar has been advised to go into self-isolation while, according to court sources, his office has been sealed.

Subsequently, the authorities decided to screen Chief Justice Minallah as well as all the employees of the high court for the virus. Reportedly, a team of doctors reached early morning at IHC premises with 25 testing kits.

Earlier in April, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and his family were tested for the disease after an employee of the Supreme Court had contracted the virus. The results, however, came back negative.