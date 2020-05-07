Army to continue assisting govt in fight against coronavirus: Gen Bajwa

KOHAT: Pakistan Army shall continue assisting other state institutions in fighting the pandemic, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday.

The army chief visited Kohat where he was provided a detailed briefing on the operational preparedness of the armed forces and the “prevailing security situation including border security measures” along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

He was also provided a detailed briefing on the army’s assistance against coronavirus in the area. Gen Bajwa interacted with troops who were busy in relief activities in the area and appreciated their morale and operational readiness as well as vigilance, said the ISPR.

Later, the army chief visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) hospital in Kohat to inspect the COVID-19 facility. He instructed army officers to “reach out to people particularly those affected by COVID-19 for bringing comfort in this hour of distress”.

Earlier, COAS laid floral wreath at Shuhada monument to pay homage to martyrs who laid their lives in the line of duty.