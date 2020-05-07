Feeling the pinch

The Chaudhrys going to court shows that all want NAB reined in

The Chaudhrys of Gujrat have gone to the Lahore High Court asking it to stop the National Accountability Bureau from reopening a 20-year-old case against them, involving having assets beyond means. The interest is created by the fact that the pair, one of whom is Punjab Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi, the other Ch Shujaat Hussain, President of the PML(Q), are part of the ruling coalition both in the Centre and in Punjab. Their objection is not just that they have successfully defended the case, but that NAB is used for what they have called ‘political engineering.’ This strengthens, though it does not confirm, that NAB was used to help in the formation of the PML(Q) itself, which was originally founded by those who deserted the PML(N) under the Musharraf Martial Law, and provided it a political platform and a ruling party after the 2002 elections. It was after 2002 that Ch Pervez became Punjab chief minister, and Ch Shujaat had a six-week stint as PM after Zafarullah Jamali resigned in 2004. Ch Pervez became Deputy PM under the PPP, when the PML(Q) entered a coalition in 2011, until the 2013 election.

The Chaudhrys have thus been in power for some time. That they are dissatisfied with NAB’s methods of investigation, finds echoes within the PTI itself, with Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan and PM’s Parliamentary Affairs Adviser having only recently been restored to office after some time under NAB investigation. However, both the PPP and the PML(N) have complained that their leaders have been arrested even, but no case has been proven against them. This indicates all parties, both in and out of office, are mentally prepared to amend the NAB Ordinance.

The government needs the parties anyhow, as the ordinance it promulgated amending the law, excluding businessmen and civil servants, from it, has now lapsed, and must go before Parliament for legislation. The question of how to observe social distancing while voting on bills needs settlement, but will probably be solved as was that of meeting at all. Passing such a law, which prevents NAB going after either businessmen or civil servants, is all the more necessary during the slowdown caused by the pandemic.